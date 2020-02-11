EMCORE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:EMKR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

EMCORE CORP Exhibit

EX-10.3 2 tm207187d1_ex10-3.htm EXHIBIT 10.3 Exhibit 10.3 SUMMARY OF BASIC LEASE INFORMATION AND DEFINITIONS This SUMMARY OF BASIC LEASE INFORMATION AND DEFINITIONS ("Summary") is hereby incorporated into and made a part of the attached Single-Tenant Triple Net Lease dated as of february 10,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About EMCORE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment. The Company provides optical components, and also end-to-end solutions for high-speed communications network infrastructures. The Company’s optical technologies are designed for cable television (CATV) and fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) networks, telecommunications and data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, wireless networks, and broadcast and professional audio/video systems. The Company’s fiber optics products enable information that is modulated on light signals to be transmitted, routed (switched) and received in communication systems and networks.