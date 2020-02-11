PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 5, 2020, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing information regarding the Company’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 financial and operating results. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

The information set forth under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated in Item 7.01 by reference.

On February 11, 2020, the Company posted an updated investor presentation to its website. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the attached Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, is being furnished to Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit

NumberDescription

99.1Press Release dated February 5, 2020

99.2Investor Presentation

PANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC Exhibit

About PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE:PHX)

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states. The Company’s oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas production is primarily from wells located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2015, the Company’s principal properties consisted of perpetual ownership of 255,411 net mineral acres, held principally in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and six other states; leases on 19,575 net acres primarily in Oklahoma, and working interests, royalty interests, or both, in 6,195 producing oil and natural gas wells, and 65 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.