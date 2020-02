DLH Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) files this Current Report on Form 8-K to announce that it has terminated its $1.0 million stock repurchase program, which was previously announced by the Company on September 12, 2019. From the date of inception of the repurchase plan through February 10, 2020, the Company had repurchased a total of 50,258 shares of its common stock for approximately $210,775.

{N0249095 } 1