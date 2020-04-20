EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 15, 2020, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a loan agreement with Live Oak Banking Company (the “Eastside Loan”) under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), and on April 13, 2020 Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC (“Craft Canning”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a loan agreement with Live Oak Banking Company under the PPP (the “Craft Canning Loan,” and together with the Eastside Loan, the “PPP Loans”). The Paycheck Protection Program was established under the recently congressionally-approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Eastside Loan is evidenced by a promissory note in the amount of $1,044,500 and matures on April 15, 2022. The Craft Canning Loan is evidenced by a promissory note in the amount of $393,600 and matures on April 13, 2022. Each of the PPP Loans has a 1.00% interest rate and is subject to customary events of default including, among other things, payment defaults.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, PPP loan recipients can apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations, based on the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs and mortgage interest, rent and utility costs.

The description of the Eastside Loan and the Craft Canning Loan is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of each loan’s promissory note and related loan agreement, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosure under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Promissory Note, dated April 15, 2020, by and between Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Live Oak Banking Company 10.2 Loan Agreement, dated April 15, 2020, by and between Eastside Distilling, Inc. and Live Oak Banking Company 10.3 Promissory Note, dated April 13, 2020, by and between Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC and Live Oak Banking Company 10.4 Loan Agreement, dated April 13, 2020, by and between Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC and Live Oak Banking Company



Eastside Distilling, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 U.S. Small Business Administration Note SBA Loan # 34711771-08 SBA Loan Name Eastside Distilling,…

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Eastside) is a manufacturer, developer, producer and marketer of master-crafted spirits. The Company’s beverage alcohol categories include bourbon, whiskey, rum and vodka. The Company operates through the marketing and distributing of hand-crafted spirits segment. Its brands include Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Barrel Hitch American Whiskey, Barrel Hitch Oregon Oak American Whiskey, Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Ginger Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, Marionberry Whiskey and Cherry Bomb Whiskey. Eastside creates seasonal and limited edition handmade products, such as Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. Eastside distributes its products in approximately 15 states, including Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Minnesota, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.