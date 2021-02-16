EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. (OTCMKTS:ESDI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 8th, 2021, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (the “Eastside” or the “Company”) entered into an amendment to that certain loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) between Eastside and its wholly-owned subsidiaries MotherLode LLC, an Oregon limited liability company, Big Bottom Distilling, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company, Craft Canning + Bottling, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company, Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co., LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, and Outlandish Beverages LLC, an Oregon limited liability company (collectively, the “Borrowers” and each a “Borrower”) and Live Oak Banking Company, a North Carolina banking corporation (“Lender”) to extend the maturity date to April 13, 2021. [All other material terms of the Loan Agreement remain unchanged.]

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 16, 2021, Eastside issued a press release, the text of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Unless expressly incorporated into a filing of Eastside under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 10th, 2021, the Company issued 1,200,000 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) to certain affiliates of Intersect Beverage, LLC, a California limited liability company (“Intersect”) to that certain Asset Purchase Agreement dated September 12, 2019 by and between the Company and Intersect. The Shares constitute the “Fixed Shares” due to Intersect to the Asset Purchase Agreement. By mutual agreement of the parties, the Company issued the Shares approximately [45] days before the Shares were due to be issued to the Asset Purchase Agreement. The Company offered and sold the Shares to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on August 29, 2018 (File No. 333-226912), and the base prospectus dated as of August 17, 2018 contained therein. The Company will file a prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the sale of the Shares.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated February 16, 2021.



Eastside Distilling, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Eastside Distilling,…

