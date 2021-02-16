CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(b) At the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting on February 9, 2021, of the 4,276,814 shares outstanding and entitled to vote, 3,485,413 shares were represented, constituting a quorum. The final results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting, as certified by the Inspector of Elections for the Meeting, are as follows:

Item No. 1: Election of five directors to serve until the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are elected and qualified, by the votes set forth in the table below.

Item No. 2: Advisory vote to approve the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, voted as follows:

Item No. 3: Ratification of the appointment of RSM US, LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for fiscal 2021 voted as follows:

