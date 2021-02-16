Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On February 16, 2021, we posted an updated Corporate Presentation on our website. The Corporate Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On February 16, 2021, we issued a letter to our shareholders, which we also posted to our website at www.citiuspharma.com, to provide a corporate update on recent achievements and anticipated milestones for 2021. The letter to shareholders is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Corporate Presentation of February 2021. 99.2 Press release, dated February 16, 2021.



Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea135617ex99-1_citiuspharma.htm CORPORATE PRESENTATION OF FEBRUARY 2021. Exhibit 99.1 Citius Pharmaceuticals,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Trail One, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapeutic products. The Company focuses on developing formulations to manage the delivery and compliance of approved drugs. The Company offers Suprenza, an orally disintegrating tablet and an obesity drug that can be administered with water or dissolved on tongue. The Company also focuses on development of its product candidate, Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream, which is in Phase II study. Its Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream is used to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from grade I and II hemorrhoids. Citius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is its subsidiary. The Company has not generated any revenues.