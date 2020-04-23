Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. The Company will present these materials at its Annual Meeting addressing, among other things, the Company\’s business strategies. The foregoing description of information contained in the presentation is qualified by reference to such presentation materials attached as Exhibit 99.1. The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation or the information contained therein.

Story continues below

The information contained in and accompanying this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) The following exhibit is being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index: