INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

At the Company\’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2020, the matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders through the solicitation of proxies. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 as supplemented on March 13, 2020 and April 2, 2020. The voting results are as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, under the terms of the Company\’s Bylaws:

Proposal 2: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors

The shareholders ratified the appointment of Crowe LLP to serve as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Proposal 3: Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote on Executive Compensation

The shareholders approved a proposed resolution approving the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers, as disclosed to the compensation disclosure rules of the SEC.

Proposal 4: Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote on the Frequency of Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The shareholders voted on their preference as to whether the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers take place every 1 year, 2 years, or 3 years as follows:

In light of the recommendation of the Board of Directors that the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers take place every year and the fact that this choice was the preference of more than 95% of the votes cast on this proposal, the Company will hold the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers every year until at least the next required vote on the frequency of shareholder votes on the compensation of executives.