INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07.
At the Company\’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2020, the matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders through the solicitation of proxies. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s proxy statement, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 as supplemented on March 13, 2020 and April 2, 2020. The voting results are as follows:
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
The following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, under the terms of the Company\’s Bylaws:
Proposal 2: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors
The shareholders ratified the appointment of Crowe LLP to serve as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
Proposal 3: Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote on Executive Compensation
The shareholders approved a proposed resolution approving the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers, as disclosed to the compensation disclosure rules of the SEC.
Proposal 4: Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote on the Frequency of Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The shareholders voted on their preference as to whether the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers take place every 1 year, 2 years, or 3 years as follows:
In light of the recommendation of the Board of Directors that the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers take place every year and the fact that this choice was the preference of more than 95% of the votes cast on this proposal, the Company will hold the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers every year until at least the next required vote on the frequency of shareholder votes on the compensation of executives.
About INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)
Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services. The Company’s principal markets are the rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan, which are served by the Bank’s main office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a total of approximately 60 branches, over one drive-in facility and approximately eight loan production offices. The Bank’s branches provide lobby and drive-in services, as well as automatic teller machines (ATMs). In addition to general banking services, its Bank also offers title insurance services and investment services.
