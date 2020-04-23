REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE.

Story continues below

Republic Bancorp, Inc. will make a web-based presentation at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday April 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM. (Eastern Time). A copy of the presentation materials are set forth in Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

EXHIBIT INDEX

REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/ Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tmb-20200423xex99d1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1Annual Meeting of Shareholders April 23,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Republic) is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. It operates in four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products primarily to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the Nation; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. . In addition to Internet Banking and Correspondent Lending delivery channels, the Company has approximately 44 full-service banking centers.