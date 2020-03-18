CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 18, 2020, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), announced that it has filed provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an exosome-based vaccine platform technology, and specifically for potentially combatting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the SARS coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).



About CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications. Its product candidate, CAP-1002, a cardiosphere-derived cell product, is being tested in the ALLSTAR Phase II clinical study on patients having suffered a myocardial infarction (MI), while the DYNAMIC clinical study is testing CAP-1002 in patients in the advanced-stage of heart failure. CAP-1002 is also being tested in the HOPE-Duchenne Phase I/II clinical study for use in connection with Duchenne muscular dystrophy-related cardiomyopathy. Cenderitide, a dual receptor natriuretic peptide agonist, is being tested in a Phase II clinical study. Exosomes are nano-sized, membrane-enclosed vesicles.