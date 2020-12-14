SEC Filings LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

OnDecember 14, 2020, Loop Industries, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing the Company’s release of an independent verification report of its patented Gen II depolymerization technology conducted by Kemitek, a not-for-profit College Centre for Technology Transfer specialized in the fields of green chemistry and chemical process scale-up.

Loop commissioned Kemitek to validate Loop’s technology, which turns waste PET plastic and polyester fiber feedstocks into its primary building blocks, or monomers: dimethyl terephthalate (“DMT”) and monoethylene glycol (“MEG”), which meet established purity criteria for producing virgin-quality PET.

The report concludes that the quality of the primary PET plastic building blocks meets Loop’s specifications for the production of PETresin and polyester fiber.

A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the report, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2.

