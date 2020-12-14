LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

OnDecember 14, 2020, Loop Industries, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing the Company’s release of an independent verification report of its patented Gen II depolymerization technology conducted by Kemitek, a not-for-profit College Centre for Technology Transfer specialized in the fields of green chemistry and chemical process scale-up.
Loop commissioned Kemitek to validate Loop’s technology, which turns waste PET plastic and polyester fiber feedstocks into its primary building blocks, or monomers: dimethyl terephthalate (“DMT”) and monoethylene glycol (“MEG”), which meet established purity criteria for producing virgin-quality PET.
The report concludes that the quality of the primary PET plastic building blocks meets Loop’s specifications for the production of PETresin and polyester fiber.
A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the report, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Loop Industries, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 lp_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE lp_ex991   Exhibit 99.1   LOOP INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT REVIEW CONFIRMING EFFECTIVENESS OF PATENTED TECHNOLOGY Independent testing by respected third-party research center confirms that Loop’s Gen II depolymerization technology is effective at producing pure monomers     MONTREAL (CANADA),…
About LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP)

Loop Industries, Inc., formerly First American Group Inc., is a manufacturer of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG), the chemical components used in manufacturing polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The Company is engaged in designing, prototyping and building a closed loop plastics recycling business using a de-polymerization technology. Its technology uses waste PET plastics, such as water bottles, soda bottles, consumer packaging, carpets and industrial waste as feedstock to process. These feedstocks are available through municipal triage centers, industrial recycling and landfill reclamation projects. The Company operates in the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on depolymerizing waste plastics and converts them into valuable chemicals, ready to be reintroduced into the manufacturing of virgin plastics.

