DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 — Other Events.

On December 8, 2020, Delcath Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock (the “Offering”). Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

In connection with the Company’s proposed Offering, the Company suspended and is no longer offering any securities to the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on August 18, 2020 relating to the offer and sale of shares of our Common Stock to the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated August 18, 2020, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., as Sales Agent (the “Sales Agreement”). The Company will not make any sales of common stock to the Sales Agreement unless and until a new prospectus supplement is filed with the SEC; however, the Sales Agreement remains in full force and effect.

On December 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the launch of the Offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.