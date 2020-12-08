DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 — Other Events.

On December 8, 2020, Delcath Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock (the “Offering”). Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

In connection with the Company’s proposed Offering, the Company suspended and is no longer offering any securities to the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on August 18, 2020 relating to the offer and sale of shares of our Common Stock to the Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated August 18, 2020, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., as Sales Agent (the “Sales Agreement”). The Company will not make any sales of common stock to the Sales Agreement unless and until a new prospectus supplement is filed with the SEC; however, the Sales Agreement remains in full force and effect.

On December 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the launch of the Offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1    Press Release of the Company, dated December 8, 2020.

About DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. is a late-stage clinical development company with early commercial activity in Europe focused on cancers of the liver. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company developing its product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS). The Company’s system delivers and filters melphalan hydrochloride, which is marketed as a device under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT). The Company’s focus is on the execution of the clinical development program (CDP) in ocular melanoma liver metastases (mOM), intrahepatic cholangiocarncinoma (ICC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC or primary liver) and other cancers that are metastatic to the liver.

