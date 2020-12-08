ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure Of Directors or Certain Officers

Leung King (Patrick) Fai has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer and as a director of the Company effective December 4, 2020. Mr. Leung informed the Company that his resignation is intended to permit him to spend more time on another business matter. Mr. Leung informed the Company that his resignation is not because of a disagreement with the Company nor was it due to any other matter that ought to be brought to the attention of the Company’s shareholders.

The Company is undertaking a search for a qualified candidate to replace Mr. Leung and expects to have a qualified replacement in place in a short time to perform required services as principal financial officer.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

Item 99.1 Copy of Mr. Leung letter of resignation as principal financial officer.



Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. specializes in providing real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The Company’s services are mainly offered to Chinese speaking individuals that are resident in the United States and Canada. The Company offers subscription services to provide education about investing and news and analysis on the stock market, as well as news about particular stocks that the Company is following. The Company offers several types of subscription-based services and serves various types of investors and traders as depicted in its subscriber services offerings. The Company’s market coverage includes the general range of the United States financial markets, Chinese Shares and the other global markets. The Company’s service offerings permit users to subscribe to several of its service packages. As of May 1, 2015, the Company had over 1,400 active paying subscribers and approximately 22,000 free subscribers.