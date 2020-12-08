IEH Corporation (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 8, 2020 IEH Corporation issued a press release, a copy of which appears and is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information provided in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in the attached exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This Current Report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is being disclosed to Regulation FD.

Item 9- Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated December 8, 2020.



IEH Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 IEH Corporation Announces Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year Ending March 31,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About IEH Corporation (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops and manufactures printed circuit connectors for high performance applications. The Company offers circular product line of connectors for the medical industry, which also includes connector cable assemblies. The Company also offers a plastic circular connector line. Its products line features high-density connectors. All of the Company’s connectors utilize its HYPERBOLOID contact design, a contact system for high-stress environments. It produces HYPERBOLOID in the United States. The Company is primarily a manufacturer and its products are basic components of assemblies of finished goods. It sells products directly and through approximately 20 independent sales representatives located in all regions of the United States, Canada, Israel, India, various Pacific Rim countries, South Korea and the European Union (EU). It offers various products under the Military Qualified Product Listing (QPL).