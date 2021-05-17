CYREN LTD. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 17, 2021, Cyren Ltd. issued a press release announcing its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

All information in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is furnished but not filed.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About CYREN LTD. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. (CYREN) is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. It delivers security services to a range of customers and original equipment manufacturer, and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions and antivirus solutions, and to service providers, such as Software-as-a-Service vendors, Web hosting providers and Internet service providers. Its technologies include CYREN GlobalView Cloud and Recurrent Pattern Detection. Its offerings include CYREN WebSecurity (CWS), CYREN EmailSecurity, Cyber Intelligence Suite and Embedded Solutions.