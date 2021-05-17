BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01

Story continues below

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 ex_250543.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 ex_250543.htm Exhibit 23.1 INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM’S CONSENT We consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement of Bridgeline Digital,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BRIDGELINE DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s iAPPS platform is a Web Engagement Management (WEM) platform that integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver digital experiences that engage and convert their customers across all channels. The iAPPS platform is delivered through a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) multi-tenant business model, which provides customers with deployment providing maintenance, daily technical operation and support, or through a perpetual licensing business model. The iAPPS suite of products includes iAPPS Experience Manager, iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. It offers various services, such as digital engagement services, digital strategy services, usability design and information architecture. It provides shared hosting, dedicated hosting and SaaS hosting for its customers.