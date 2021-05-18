Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On May 17, 2021, we filed for an extension of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. We will issue a press release on May 17, 2021 regarding the extension, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

99.1 Press Release



Social Life Network, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Social Life Network Extending First Quarter 2021 10-Q filing LOS ANGELES,…

About Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)

Social Life Network, Inc. is a technology company. The Company has a network of Websites and applications built on social network platforms. The Company allows business professionals to search, find, share and connect with other business professionals, consumers and their own customers, through a combination use of its free memberships and recurring monthly paid premium subscriptions. It provides industry professionals with go-to social networks and integrated digital marketing tools.