CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Cumulus Media Inc. (“we”) issued a press release announcing operating results for 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
This information is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless we specifically incorporate it by reference in a document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibits.
About CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (Cumulus) is a radio broadcasting company. The Company is also a provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves through radio programming, NASH Country Weekly magazine and live events. Its product lines include broadcast advertising, digital advertising, political advertising and non-advertising based license fees. Its broadcast advertising includes the sale of commercial advertising time to local, national and network clients. Its digital advertising includes the sale of advertising and promotional opportunities across its Websites and mobile applications. Its across the nation platform generates content distributable through both broadcast and digital platforms. Its categories of advertisers consist of amusement and recreation; banking and mortgage; furniture and home furnishings; arts and entertainment; food and beverage services; healthcare services; automotive dealers; food and beverage stores, and telecommunications.

