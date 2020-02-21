SEC Filings CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2020, Cumulus Media Inc. (“we”) issued a press release announcing operating results for 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

This information is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless we specifically incorporate it by reference in a document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.