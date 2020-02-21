Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM)

Aradigm Corporation is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Pulmaquin inhaled ciprofloxacin, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It offers AERx pulmonary drug delivery platform and other technologies. Its partnered programs under development include Inhaled Ciprofloxacin. It is also engaged in developing Smoking Cessation Therapy (ARD-1600 Inhaled Nicotine). Its lead development candidates are its formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin (Pulmaquin (ARD-3150) and Lipoquin (ARD-3100)) that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with the severe respiratory diseases, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (BE). Pulmaquin uses slow release liposomal formulation (Lipoquin) mixed with a small amount of ciprofloxacin dissolved in an aqueous medium.