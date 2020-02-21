SEC Filings BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.03. Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders. On February 18, 2020, Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (the “Company”) filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Articles of Incorporation (the “Amended Articles”) with the Secretary of State of Nevada to effect the Company’s previously announced 300-for-one reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Reverse Stock Split, effective as of February 21, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), converts every 300 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Stock into one share of Common Stock. to the Amended Articles, no fractional shares will be issued for any fraction of a share of common stock that would otherwise have resulted from the Reverse Stock Split. Following the Effective Date:

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws

The information set forth in Item 3.03 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

3.1 Certificate of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation 99.1 Press Release dated February 21, 2020



Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 brog_ex0301.htm CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OF BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS,…

About BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company’s properties are located in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a pro-rata basis with operators in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage under lease. It has proven oil and gas reserves of approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalents, owns interest in over 349 gross (10.95 net) producing oil and gas wells, and controls rights to mineral leases covering approximately 8,100 net acres for prospective drilling to the Bakken and/or Three Forks formations. The Company controls approximately 7,400 net acres in the Williston Basin.