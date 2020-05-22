CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

The information contained in Item 3.03 below is incorporated herein by reference.

On May 20, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cumulus Media Inc. (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, adopted a rights plan and declared a dividend of (a) one Class A right (a “Class A Right”) in respect of each share of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0000001 per share (the “Class A Common Shares”), (b) one Class B right (a “Class B Right”) in respect of each share of the Company’s Class B common stock, par value $0.0000001 per share (the “Class B Common Shares” and together with the Class A Common Shares, the “Common Shares”), (c) one Series 1 warrant right (a “Series 1 Warrant Right”) in respect of each of the Company’s Series 1 warrants (the “Series 1 Warrants”), and (d) one Series 2 warrant right (a “Series 2 Warrant Right,” and together with the Class A Rights, the Class B Rights and the Series 1 Warrant Rights, the “Rights”) in respect of each of the Company’s Series 2 warrants (the “Series 2 Warrants,” and together with the Series 1 Warrants, the “Warrants”). The Warrants were issued to the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of the Company and certain of its affiliates, as confirmed on May 10, 2018, by order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, and the Warrants entitle the holders thereof to purchase Class A Common Shares or Class B Common Shares upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Warrant Agreement, dated June 24, 2018, among the Company, Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020 to the Company’s stockholders and Warrant holders of record on that date. The terms of the Rights and the rights plan are set forth in a Rights Agreement, dated as of May 21, 2020 (the “Rights Agreement”), by and between the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent (or any successor rights agent), as it may be amended from time to time.

The Board adopted the Rights Agreement to protect the Company’s stockholders from coercive takeover practices or takeover bids that are inconsistent with their best interests. In general terms, the Rights Agreement imposes a significant penalty upon any person or group (other than the Company or certain related persons) that is or becomes the beneficial owner of 10% or more of the Company’s outstanding Class A Common Shares (20% or more in the case of a passive institutional investor) without the prior approval of the Board. In the case of a person or group that beneficially owns more than the applicable threshold of the Company’s outstanding Class A Common Shares on the date the plan is adopted, the Rights will not be triggered unless and until such person or group becomes the beneficial owner of additional shares representing 1% or more of the Company’s outstanding Class A Common Shares. A person or group that acquires beneficial ownership of a percentage of the Company’s Class A Common Shares in excess of the applicable threshold is called an “Acquiring Person.” Any Rights held by an Acquiring Person will be null and void and may not be exercised. The term “beneficial ownership” is defined in the Rights Agreement and includes, among other things, shares of Class A Common Shares into which Class B Common Shares, Warrants and other securities may be exercised or converted and certain derivative arrangements.

A summary of the terms of the Rights Agreement follows:

The Rights. The Board authorized the issuance of one Right per each outstanding Common Share and Warrant on June 1, 2020. If the Rights become exercisable, (a) each Class A Right would allow its holder to purchase from the Company one one-hundredth of a Class A Common Share for a purchase price of $25.00, (b) each Class B Right would allow its holder to purchase from the Company one one-hundredth of a Class B Common Share for a purchase price of $25.00, (c) each Series 1 Warrant Right would allow its holder to purchase from the Company one one-hundredth of a Series 1 Warrant for a purchase price of $25.00, and (d) each Series 2 Warrant would allow its holder to purchase from the Company one one-hundredth of a Series 2 Warrant for a purchase price of $25.00. Prior to exercise, a Right does not give its holder any dividend, voting or liquidation rights.

Exercisability. The Rights will not be exercisable until the earlier of: