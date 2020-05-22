Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Participants in the Solicitation

Tetraphase and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Tetraphase stockholders in respect of the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement or the proposed transactions contemplated by the Revised Melinta Proposal or the La Jolla proposal. Information about Tetraphase’s directors and executive officers is included in Tetraphase’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement, or the transactions contemplated by the Revised Melinta Proposal or the La Jolla proposal, as applicable, and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any registration statement, prospectus, proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC if and when they become available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Form 8-K contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the transactions contemplated by the AcelRx Merger Agreement and any proposed transaction contemplated by the Revised Melinta Proposal or the La Jolla proposal, the expected timetable for completing any such transactions, future financial and operating results, benefits and synergies of the transactions, future opportunities for the combined company and any other statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Tetraphase. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the determinations made by the Tetraphase Board following its evaluation of the Revised Melinta Proposal and the proposal from La Jolla; actions of AcelRx in response to any discussions with