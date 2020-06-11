CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
EX-1 2 exhibit101.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit Exhibit 10.1AMENDED AND RESTATED 2017 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. 1. PURPOSE OF PLANThe purpose of this CTI BioPharma Corp. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (this “Plan”) of CTI BioPharma Corp.,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It is also engaged in evaluating pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. Its earlier stage product candidate, tosedostat, is an oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that has demonstrated responses in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It also evaluates its pipeline candidate paclitaxel poliglumex (Opaxio), which targets solid tumors. It is evaluating Opaxio through cooperative group sponsored trials and investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs), such as the ongoing maintenance therapy trial in patients with ovarian cancer.