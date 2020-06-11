CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

At the 2020 Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (as so amended, the “2017 Plan”) to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance thereunder by 5,100,000.
For additional information regarding the 2017 Plan, please refer to the heading “Summary Description of the 2017 Plan” contained in Proposal 3 of the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).
The foregoing description and the summary contained in the Proxy Statement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1.
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the 2020 Annual Meeting, each of the Company’s director nominees was elected and each of the other proposals voted on was approved. The proposals are described in the Proxy Statement and the final voting results are set forth below:
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP Exhibit
EX-1 2 exhibit101.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit Exhibit 10.1AMENDED AND RESTATED 2017 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. 1.    PURPOSE OF PLANThe purpose of this CTI BioPharma Corp. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (this “Plan”) of CTI BioPharma Corp.,…
About CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It is also engaged in evaluating pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. Its earlier stage product candidate, tosedostat, is an oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that has demonstrated responses in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It also evaluates its pipeline candidate paclitaxel poliglumex (Opaxio), which targets solid tumors. It is evaluating Opaxio through cooperative group sponsored trials and investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs), such as the ongoing maintenance therapy trial in patients with ovarian cancer.

