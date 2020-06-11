RESONANT INC. (NASDAQ:RESN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02
Amendment to Equity Plan
On June 9, 2020, we amended the Resonant Inc. Amended and Restated 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan, as previously amended, to increase the maximum number of shares of common stock that may be issued to all types of awards granted under the plan from 9,950,000 to 14,950,000 shares. The plan amendment was adopted by our Board of Directors and approved by our stockholders at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders held on June 9, 2020. The number of shares available for award under the plan is subject to adjustment for certain corporate changes in accordance with the provisions of the plan.
Amendment No. 4 to the Resonant Inc. Amended and Restated 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Change in Titles of Executive Officers
On June 9, 2020, Robert Hammond\’s title was changed from Co-Chief Technology Officer to Chief Technology Officer Emeritus, a non-officer position at Resonant, and Neal Fenzi\’s title was changed from Co-Chief Technology Officer to Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Fenzi now holds alone the duties of chief technology officer of the company.
Resonant Inc. held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders on June 9, 2020. At the annual meeting, there were 52,745,384 shares entitled to vote, and 34,826,401 shares (66.02%) were represented at the annual meeting in person or by proxy.
At the annual meeting, Mr. Rubén Caballero, Mr. Michael Fox, Mr. George Holmes, Mr. Alan Howe, Mr. Jack Jacobs, Mr. Joshua Jacobs, Ms. Jean Rankin and Mr. Robert Tirva were elected directors by a plurality of the votes. Also at the annual meeting, our stockholders voted to approve an amendment of the Resonant Inc. Amended and Restated 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan to increase the maximum number of shares of common stock that may be issued to awards granted thereunder from 9,950,000 to 14,950,000 shares, to ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, for approval of the compensation of our executive officers, and for the frequency of an advisory vote on executive compensation to be one year.
The following summarizes vote results for those matters submitted to our stockholders for action at the annual meeting:
4. Proposal to approve, through an advisory vote, the compensation of our executive officers.
About RESONANT INC. (NASDAQ:RESN)
Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.
