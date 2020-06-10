DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

About DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc., is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates through contract seismic data acquisition and processing services segment. It operates approximately 10 seismic crews, consisting of over eight crews in the United States and approximately two crews in Canada, and a seismic data processing center. It owns equipment for over 20 land-based seismic data acquisition crews, approximately 220 vibrator energy source units, over 248,000 recording channels and approximately 20 central recording systems.