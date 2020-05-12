SEC Filings Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 12, 2020, Crexendo, Inc. (the “Company”) posted an investor presentation to its website at www.crexendo.com/investor. A copy of the investor presentation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Crexendo Investor Presentation dated May 12, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This Investor Presentation/ Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements concerning the Company’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, or beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo\’s operations and results, please refer to the company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.