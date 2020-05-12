INTELLINETICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of the Initial Form 8-K to file the financial information required by Items 9.01(a) and 9.01(b), as permitted by Items 9.01(a)(4) and 9.01(b)(2) of Form 8-K. No other changes have been made to the Initial Form 8-K.

On March 2, 2020, the Company acquired all of the capital stock of GSI, as reported and disclosed in the Initial Form 8-K. See the “Explanatory Note” above.

The audited financial statements of GSI as of September 30, 2019 and 2018, and for the years then ended, and the report of GBQ Partners LLC, independent auditor, thereon, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The unaudited financial statements of GSI as of December 31, 2019, and for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the unaudited notes related thereto, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements of Intellinetics, reflecting the acquisition of GSI as of December 31, 2019, and for the one year period then ended, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and incorporated herein by reference. Such unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the operating results or financial position that actually would have been achieved if the acquisition had been in effect on the dates indicated or that may be achieved in future periods, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of Intellinetics and GSI.

99.2 The unaudited financial statements of Graphic Sciences, Inc. as of December 31, 2019, and for the three-month periods then ended (Filed herewith.) 99.3 The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements of Intellinetics, Inc., reflecting the acquisition of Graphic Sciences, Inc. as if it occurred on December 31, 2019 and during the one year period then ended. (Filed herewith.)



