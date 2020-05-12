FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02(e).Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

FUELCELL ENERGY INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 fcel-ex31_79.htm EX-3.1 fcel-ex31_79.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF CERTIFICATE OF INCORPoRATION OF FUELCELL ENERGY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is an integrated fuel cell company. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The Company’s segment is fuel cell power plant production and research. The Company’s power plants provide on-site power and utility grid support. The Company’s plants operate in approximately 50 locations on approximately three continents and generate approximately four billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity. The Company’s fuel cell products, Direct FuelCell (DFC) power plants offer power generation for customers, including approximately 2.8 megawatts DFC3000, approximately 1.4 megawatts DFC1500 and approximately 300 kilowatts DFC300 plus derivations of the DFC product for specific applications. The Company offers project development; engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services operations and maintenance, and project finance.