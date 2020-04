On April 28, 2020, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share for the Company’s common stock and a dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Each such dividend will be payable on May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2020.

The Company’s press release concerning these matters is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.