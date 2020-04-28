Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01



Citi Trends Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2017867d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Citi Trends PROVIDES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 RETAIL STORES AND BUSINESS UPDATE SAVANNAH,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.