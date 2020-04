SEC Filings Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Howard Bank (the “Bank”), appointed Robert D. Kunisch, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Bank, effective immediately. Mr. Kunisch will continue to serve as the President of the Company and Bank.

Prior to his appointment to the additional role of Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Kunisch, age 52, was appointed as President and as a Director of the both the Company and Bank upon completion of our merger with First Mariner Bank on March 1, 2018. Mr. Kunisch previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of First Mariner Bank since June 17, 2014 and served as Chief Executive Officer of First Mariner Bank since June of 2017.

In connection with his appointment as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, the Company and Mr. Kunisch did not enter into any new, and did not amend any existing, compensatory arrangements, nor did the Company make any additional grants or awards to Mr. Kunisch.