SEC Filings ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 28, 2020, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (the “Company,” “we” or “us”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1. As set forth in the press release, the Company hosted a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on May 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. E.D.T. The archived webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fm2cohrh and/or through the Company’s website at www.rewalk.com under the “Investors” section for 30 days after the completion of the call.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “1934 Act”), nor shall it be deemed “incorporated by reference” into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the 1934 Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

2