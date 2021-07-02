Compass, Inc. (TSE:CMZ.UN) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

About Compass, Inc. (TSE:CMZ.UN)

COMPASS Income Fund is a Canada-based closed-end investment trust. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide unitholders with a stable stream of monthly distributions. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of high yielding equity securities of issuers operating in various industries and geographic regions. It has investments in various sectors, such as real estate, energy, financials, pipelines, industrials, consumer discretionary, utilities, cash and short-term investments, and other assets. The Fund’s financial instruments may include fixed income, equities, structured products, derivatives, cash, accounts receivable-portfolio securities sold, accounts payable-portfolio securities purchased, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, redemptions payable and distributions payable. Middlefield Limited is the trustee and manager of the Fund. The co-advisors of the Fund are Middlefield Capital Corporation and Guardian Capital LP.