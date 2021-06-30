Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 29, 2021, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, announcing that the United States Defense Logistics Agency exercised its option to extend, for an additional five years to July 2026, the term of the Company’s existing five-year contract for sales to the Department of Defense.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release issued June 29, 2021.



HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY Exhibit

SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded html {height: 100%} body {height: 100%; margin:0; padding:0;} #header {background-color:#003968; color:#fff; padding:15px 20px 10px 20px;font-family:Arial,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination. Its refrigerant and industrial gas sales include selling of reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to various customers in a range of segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry. It provides refrigerant management services, which also include laboratory testing through its laboratory, and banking services. It provides decontamination and recovery services that are performed at a customer’s site using its Zugibeast system under its RefrigerantSide services. The Company also participates in the generation of carbon offset projects as a component of its products and services.