COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:JCS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01

On June 17, 2020, the presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto will be presented at Communications Systems, Inc.’s annual meeting of shareholders. The full text of the presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

About COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (CSI) operates directly and through its subsidiaries located in the United States, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: Suttle, Transition Networks and JDL Technologies (JDL). The Company provides physical connectivity infrastructure products and services for global deployments of broadband networks. The Company is principally engaged through its subsidiary and business unit, Suttle, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications, and through its another subsidiary and business unit, Transition Networks, Inc., in the manufacture and sale of core media conversion products for broadband networks. Through its JDL Technologies, Inc. subsidiary and business unit, CSI provides information technology (IT) solutions, including network design, computer infrastructure installations, IT service management, network security and network operation services.