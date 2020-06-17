COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:CTG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
On June 17, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing the date of its annual meeting of shareholders and the record date for shareholders entitled to notice of and vote at the meeting. The press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.
(d) Exhibits
|99.1
|
|Press Release, dated June 17, 2020.
COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d949087dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CTG Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting BUFFALO,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:CTG)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing. CTG provides these primary services to all of the markets that it serves. The services provided encompass the IT business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the IT solution. It provides administrative or warehouse employees to clients to supplement the IT resources. The Company promotes a portion of its services through five vertical market focus areas: technology service providers, manufacturing, healthcare (which includes services provided to healthcare providers, health insurers, and life sciences companies), financial services, and diversified industrials.
An ad to help with our costs