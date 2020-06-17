THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01 of Form 8-K not later than 71 calendar days after the date that the Initial Form 8-K was required to be filed with the SEC. to the instructions to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K, this Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial Form 8-K in order to provide the required financial information.
EX-23.1 2 eyconsentfinal.htm EX-23.1 DocumentEXHIBIT 23.1CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRMWe consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements on Forms S-8 (Nos. 333-195972,…
About THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI)
The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company’s platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.