SEC Filings THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of Form 8-K not later than 71 calendar days after the date that the Initial Form 8-K was required to be filed with the SEC. to the instructions to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K, this Amendment No. 1 to Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial Form 8-K in order to provide the required financial information.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired

The audited consolidated balance sheets of Telaria as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and the related audited consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders’ equity and cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, and the notes related thereto, included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto are incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(a).

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 and the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes thereto, included as Exhibit 99.2 hereto and incorporated by reference into this Item 9.01(b).

(d) Exhibits