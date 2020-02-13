Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On February 12, 2020, Cohu, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2019. The Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release refers to financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP Gross Margin, Income and Income (adjusted earnings) per share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Operating Expense that supplement the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company’s actual results prepared under GAAP to exclude charges and the related income tax effect for: share-based compensation, the amortization of purchased intangible assets including favorable/unfavorable lease adjustments, restructuring costs, manufacturing transition and severance costs, acquisition-related costs and associated professional fees, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, reduction of indemnification receivable, depreciation of purchase accounting adjustments to property, plant and equipment and purchase accounting inventory step-up included in cost of sales. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for the periods presented herein are provided in schedules accompanying this release and should be considered together with the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. With respect to forward looking non-GAAP figures, we are unable to provide without unreasonable efforts, at this time, a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of any forward-looking figures due to their inherent uncertainty.

These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company’s management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate Cohu’s financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding integration and cost synergy savings, timing and factory closings; additional cost savings and expense reductions; new products and solutions; 5G, industrial and automotive growth; cross-selling opportunities; mobility sales growth in 2020; strength in data center, cloud and AI segments; automotive segment driven by ADAS and EV growth; 5G-driven tester order growth; sales growth for high-end digital device test; increased contactor to handler attach rate; other incremental sales opportunities; growth through selling complete solutions; semiconductor and semi-test market conditions and prospects for 2020; business model for FY’20 and mid-term model; % of incremental revenue expected to fall to operating income; the company’s first quarter 2020 sales forecast, guidance, sales mix, non-GAAP operating expenses, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and effective tax rate, and cash and shares outstanding; forecasted first quarter risks and impact of novel coronavirus and ERP implementation; second quarter 2020 revenue forecast; minimum cash required to operate business; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks associated with acquisitions; inventory, goodwill and other asset write-downs; our ability to convert new products into production on a timely basis and to support product development and meet customer delivery and acceptance requirements for new products; our reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and suppliers; failure to obtain customer acceptance resulting in the inability to recognize revenue and accounts receivable collection problems; revenue recognition impacts due to ASC 606; market demand and adoption of our new products; customer orders may be canceled or delayed; the concentration of our revenues from a limited number of customers; intense competition in the semiconductor equipment industry; our reliance on patents and intellectual property; compliance with U.S. export regulations; impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and ongoing tax examinations; geopolitical issues, trade wars and Huawei export restrictions; retention of key staff; health epidemics such as the novel coronavirus; ERP system implementation issues particularly as Cohu launches a new ERP system in first quarter 2020; the seasonal, volatile and unpredictable nature of capital expenditures by semiconductor manufacturers and the 2019 significantly weakened demand in this market; ongoing weakness in Greater China market; rapid technological change; and significant risks associated with the Xcerra acquisition including but not limited to (i) the ability of Cohu and Xcerra to integrate their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies and cost savings, (ii) the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the acquisition will not be realized, (iii) the possibility that restructuring charges will significantly exceed estimates, (iv) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the acquisition, (v) potential disruptions, expenses and lost revenue associated with the transition to direct sales in China and Taiwan; (vi) the discovery of liabilities, product return issues or deficiencies associated with Xcerra that were not identified in advance, (vii) potential failures to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting given the significant increase in size, number of employees, global operations and complexity of Cohu’s business, (viii) mandatory ongoing impairment evaluation of goodwill and other intangibles whereby Cohu could be required to write off some or all of this goodwill and other intangibles, (ix) the adverse impact to Cohu’s operating results and potential inability to pay cash dividends due to interest expense on the financing debt, rising interest rates, changes to LIBOR in 2021, and any restrictions on operations related to such debt, and (x) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency downgrade actions, and limited market access given our high debt levels. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The Exhibit listed below is being furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. – 99.1

Description – Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release, dated February 12, 2020, of Cohu, Inc.

COHU INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_172272.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_172272.htm Exhibit 99.1 COHU,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It operates through semiconductor equipment segment. It offers products for the pick-and-place, gravity-feed, test-in-strip and turret handling, MEMS, burn-in and system-level test markets. It sells various products, including Delta EDGE, Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Summit, Delta Eclipse, Delta LinX, Rasco SO1000, Rasco SO2000, Rasco Saturn and Jupiter, Rasco Jaguar, Ismeca NY32, Ismeca NY20 and Delta Fusion HD. Its principal manufacturing operations are located in Poway, California (Delta); Laguna, Philippines; Kolbermoor, Germany (Rasco), and Suzhou, China (Ismeca-kits).