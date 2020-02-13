Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

A copy of material that will be used in investor presentations delivered by representatives of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”) from time to time is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. These materials are dated February 12, 2020 and the Company disclaims any obligation to correct or update these materials in the future.

The information contained in this Current Report Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits