Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
A copy of material that will be used in investor presentations delivered by representatives of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (the “Company”) from time to time is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1. These materials are dated February 12, 2020 and the Company disclaims any obligation to correct or update these materials in the future.
The information contained in this Current Report Form 8-K is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO Exhibit
About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO)
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages over 40 commercial real estate properties in approximately 10 states in the United States. The Company’s segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other. The Company also leases property for over 20 billboards; has agricultural operations that are managed by a third-party, which consists of leasing land for hay and sod production, timber harvesting and hunting leases, and owns and manages subsurface interests. The Company owns approximately 30 single-tenant and over eight multi-tenant properties with approximately 1,700,000 square feet of gross leasable space. It has over four commercial loan investments, including a fixed-rate mezzanine commercial mortgage loan, a fixed-rate first mortgage, a variable-rate B-Note, a variable-rate mezzanine commercial mortgage loan and a variable-rate first mortgage loan.
