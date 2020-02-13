StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Files An 8-K Other Events

About StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks. The Company’s investment portfolio includes term loans, debt securities, trust preferred securities, preferred shares of credit securitization, preferred securities, convertible preferred stock, common stock, exchange traded fund, limited partnership interest and money market fund. The Company invests in bank issuers of various locations, such as California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.