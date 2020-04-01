Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Certain statements herein may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic; keeping factories open; supplier operations and supply chain; temporary cost reductions; estimated break-even EBITDA; market positioning and leadership in various market segments; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various risk factors, including, without limitation: Our future performance will depend on the duration and spread of the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, as well as any future government restrictions placed on us, our customers or suppliers due to the outbreak, whether mandated or recommended. Our factories may be forced to close. Customers may experience significant losses or weak demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak and may terminate their existing contracts or postpone or ultimately cancel future planned orders and contracts due to those losses or weak demand. We may have more difficulty collecting receivables. Suppliers may fail to deliver critical components and there may not be alternate sources. Travel may be restricted to certain areas which may limit our ability to obtain new customers or jurisdictions, or to provide support services in those areas in which our customers are currently located. We may incur significant costs in retaining idle employees. We may experience a shortage of labor due to government restrictions, quarantine or prolonged illness within our own organization or at supplier or customer locations. We may face IT issues that prevent productive work from home efforts. As this is a constantly changing and fluid situation, the full impact of COVID-19 cannot be measured at this time and might not become apparent until sometime in the next few months and beyond. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other SEC filings made from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The Company develops, manufactures, sells and services a line of equipment capable of handling a range of integrated circuits and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It operates through semiconductor equipment segment. It offers products for the pick-and-place, gravity-feed, test-in-strip and turret handling, MEMS, burn-in and system-level test markets. It sells various products, including Delta EDGE, Delta MATRiX, Delta Pyramid, Delta Summit, Delta Eclipse, Delta LinX, Rasco SO1000, Rasco SO2000, Rasco Saturn and Jupiter, Rasco Jaguar, Ismeca NY32, Ismeca NY20 and Delta Fusion HD. Its principal manufacturing operations are located in Poway, California (Delta); Laguna, Philippines; Kolbermoor, Germany (Rasco), and Suzhou, China (Ismeca-kits).