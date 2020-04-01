MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 26, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Microbot Medical Inc. (the “Company”), after the nomination thereof by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board, appointed Ms. Aileen Stockburger, age 57, to fill a vacancy on the Board and to serve as a Class II director of the Company, with a term commencing on April 1, 2020 and expiring at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Ms. Stockburger is independent under NASDAQ rules.

Since February 2018, Ms. Stockburger has provided M&A consulting and advisory services through Aileen Stockburger LLC. Prior to that, from 1989 through January 2018, Ms. Stockburger held various positions in Johnson & Johnson, most recently as Vice President, Wordwide Business Development & Strategic Planning for the DePuy Synthes Group of Johnson & Johnson, and as a member of its Worldwide Board and Group Operating Committee, from 2010-2018. In that role, she oversaw the group’s merger and acquisition activities, including deal structuring, negotiations, contract design and review, and deal terms. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Stockburger spent several years at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and earned her CPA certification. She is also a Non-Executive Director of Next Science Limited (ASX: NXS), a medical technology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a primary focus in the development and continued commercialization of its proprietary technology to reduce the impact of biofilm based infections in human health. Ms. Stockburger received her MBA and BS from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Ms. Stockburger and any other persons to which Ms. Stockburger was elected as a director. The Company believes that Ms. Stockburger is qualified as a Board member of the Company because of her extensive experience in strategizing, managing and closing sizable, complex worldwide mergers and acquisitions, licensing agreements and divestitures, as well as her expertise in business development, strategic planning and finance.

Ms. Stockburger will receive compensation for her services as a director in accordance with the compensation package of the Company for all non-management directors, which as of appointment date includes:

