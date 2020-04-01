Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Story continues below

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., formerly Unwired Planet, Inc., is a holding company. The Company makes investments in businesses and assets in various industries. The Company’s investment for long-term value creation is in the asset management business. The Company continues to explore other opportunities in the investment management business, including other business development companies (BDCs) that trade at a discount to their net asset value. The Company intends to build a diversified investment company consisting of the following three business lines: investment management, financial products and merchant banking. It is embarking on a program of creating bespoke financial products and creating a pipeline of acquisition opportunities. The Company’s subsidiary is Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC).