Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

99.1 Press Release, dated November 16, 2020, announcing Cinedigm Corp.’s three and six months ended September 30, 2020 financial results.



Cinedigm Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2036129d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Cinedigm Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings (Quarter Ending September 30,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to a range of titles and episodes released across various platforms. The Company’s segments include the first digital cinema deployment (Phase I Deployment), the second digital cinema deployment (Phase II Deployment), digital cinema services (Services), and media content and entertainment group (Content & Entertainment). The Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments are the non-recourse, financing vehicles and administrators for its digital cinema equipment (the Systems) installed in movie theatres. The Services segment provides fee-based support to over 12,000 movie screens in its Phase I Deployment and Phase II Deployment segments. Its Content & Entertainment segment is engaged in ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content, and branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) digital network business.