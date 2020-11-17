XCEL BRANDS, INC. (NASDAQ:XELB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Conditions

Story continues below

​

On November 12, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. As noted in the press release, the Registrant has provided certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures, the reasons it provided such measures and a reconciliation of the non-U.S. GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP measures. Readers should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A copy of the Registrant’s press release is being furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

​

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

​

(d)Exhibits.

​

​

​