XCEL BRANDS, INC. (NASDAQ:XELB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Conditions

On November 12, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. As noted in the press release, the Registrant has provided certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures, the reasons it provided such measures and a reconciliation of the non-U.S. GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP measures. Readers should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A copy of the Registrant’s press release is being furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.

About XCEL BRANDS, INC. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder and Highline Collective brands. The Company also manages and designs the Liz Claiborne New York brand (LCNY Brand). Isaac Mizrahi has over 150 different product categories, including sportswear, footwear, handbags, watches, eyewear, fragrance, tech accessories, intimates, bridal gowns and accessories, pet products, home and other merchandise. The Company’s Judith Ripka is a luxury jewelry brand. Wonder brand offers women’s clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories; housewares, and home decor and gifts. The Liz Claiborne New York includes women’s apparel, footwear, outerwear and accessories.

