SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 16, 2020, the Company published an investor presentation slideshow containing the information attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Investor Presentation”) and incorporated herein by reference. The Company expects to use the Investor Presentation, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with presentations to investors and others.

The Investor Presentation includes financial information not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). A reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), as required by Regulation G, appears in the Investor Presentation. The Company is providing disclosure of the reconciliation of reported Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in the Investor Presentation, among other places, to its comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors additional ways to view our operations, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income and net cash provided by operating activities, which we believe provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We believe the Non-GAAP Financial Measures also provide investors a useful tool to assess shareholder value.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Investor Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

The information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or specifically incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01(d). Financial Statements and Exhibits.

See Exhibit Index immediately following the page.



SWK Holdings Corporation is a healthcare capital provider. The Company offers financing solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company’s focus is on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. The Company, through its subsidiary SWK Advisors LLC, provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. It focuses to fund transactions through its own working capital, as well as by building its asset management business by raising additional third party capital to be invested alongside its capital. The Company evaluates and invests in a range of healthcare related companies and products.