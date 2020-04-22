SEC Filings CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 22, 2020, the Capital Southwest Corporation Board of Directors declared a total dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, comprised of a regular dividend of $0.41 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits