CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 22, 2020, the Capital Southwest Corporation Board of Directors declared a total dividend of $0.51 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, comprised of a regular dividend of $0.41 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
About CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments. It focuses on partnering with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. In allocating future investments, it focuses on investing in senior and subordinated debt securities secured by security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. It targets senior and subordinated investments in the lower middle market and private loan transactions, as well as first and second lien syndicated loans in middle market companies.

