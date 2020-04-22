SEC Filings Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

As provided in General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as shall be expressly provided by specific reference in such filing.

On April 22, 2020, Community Bancorp. issued a press release, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K, announcing its earnings for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following Exhibit, referred to in Item 2.02 of this Report is furnished, not filed, herewith:

Exhibit 99.1, Press Release dated April 22, 2020.