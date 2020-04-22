Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

As provided in General Instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, except as shall be expressly provided by specific reference in such filing.
On April 22, 2020, Community Bancorp. issued a press release, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K, announcing its earnings for the period ended March 31, 2020.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
The following Exhibit, referred to in Item 2.02 of this Report is furnished, not filed, herewith:
Exhibit 99.1, Press Release dated April 22, 2020.
COMMUNITY BANCORP /VT Exhibit
EX-99 2 pressreleaseearnings03312.htm ADDITIONAL EXHIBITS pressreleaseearnings03312   Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE   Community Bancorp. Reports Earnings and Dividend April 22,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. is a bank holding company for Community National Bank (the Bank). The Company, though the Bank, provides a range of retail banking services to the residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. Its services include business banking, commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The Company offers a range of credit products for various general business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit. The Company also offers business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, automated clearing house (ACH), and wire transfer services and remote deposit capture. The Company’s principal sources of funds include deposits, and amortization and prepayment of loans and securities.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR