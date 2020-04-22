SEC Filings UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. (NYSE:UTI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 22, 2020, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing a business update regarding recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the press release, the Company also announced the withdrawal of its fiscal 2020 financial guidance due to the economic uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the details of its upcoming fiscal second quarter earnings conference call. The Company is not providing updated financial guidance at this time. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth under this Item 7.01 and in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.